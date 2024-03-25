Christine Slomkowska and Patrick McCracken, of 103 The Eye, show off their King's Award at the presentation with Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur (right) and Deputy Lord Lieutenants Penny Coates and Dave Andrews

King Charles III’s official representative for Leicestershire, Lord Lieutenant Mike Kapur, presented the team behind 103 The Eye with the prestigious King’s Award at a special ceremony at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices.

It is the highest award a voluntary group can receive and is the equivalent of an MBE – the Melton radio station is the first county recipient since the King began his official reign last year.

Christine Slomkowska – the driving force behind the station for many years with her partner Patrick McCracken – told a packed audience of current and past presenters, dignatories and guests: “This is a wonderful day for us.

Current and former presenters of 103 The Eye celebrate their King's Award at the presentation ceremony

"This award was first announced on King Charles III's 75th birthday, just a few days after the station's 18th birthday, so what a fantastic coming of age present it has been.”

The station so nearly closed after just six months due to funding difficulties after becoming the nation’s first community radio station to broadcast back in 2005.

"Me and Patrick stepped in and we went through some difficult times but managed to overcome them thanks to help of a lot of people,” Christine said in her speech.

"103 The Eye has progressed to become the flagship station in the community radio sector.

"We work hard but we couldn’t do it without the support of our brilliant team.”

Patrick, known to his listeners as ‘Crackers, said working on the station had changed both of their lives and he paid tribute to the dedication Christine had shown throughout.

The Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, who was accompanied by Deputy Lord Lieutenants, Dave Andrews and Penny Coates, told today’s gathering: “This award sets the national benchmark for excellence in voluntary groups so it is a great achievement for 103 The Eye.

"It is reliable, informative and helpful and provides a welcome barrier to loneliness to many, particularly during the Covid pandemic when they gave free radios out to people who were isolated.

"The King’s Award helps to highlight the good work of volunteers and I am delighted to make this award today on behalf of His Majesty.”

Veteran Melton borough councillor Malise Graham, who was council leader when the station was founded, highlighted the cheerful dedication of everyone at the station.

He said: “I wake up most days to Radio 4 and they are miserable.

"I have been interviewed many times by The Eye and I always leave happier than when I arrived.”

The station has broadcast live from many events across the borough and highlighted the activities of other important local volunteer-run organisations.

Sue Herlihy spoke at the presentation about the support 103 The Eye had given her group, Melton In Bloom.

"The station has helped us raise money – it is amazing the response we get after we’ve been interviewed on the radio and we are very thankful to them,” she said.

Current and former presenters spoke about their love for broadcasting on the station.