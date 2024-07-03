The going is getting Tough at Belvoir Castle this weekend

Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:07 BST
Tough Mudder comes to Belvoir Castle this weekendTough Mudder comes to Belvoir Castle this weekend
Belvoir Castle's majestic scenery will provide the backdrop as Tough Mudder Midlands redefines the boundaries of human endurance, unleashing a challenge that will leave participants questioning their limits this weekend.

And the undisputed leader in extreme obstacle course races is ​promising unprecedented thrills and challenges as it returns for an action-packed weekend on Saturday and Sunday (July 6/7).

Breaking away from conventional events, it is not a race; it's a collaborative journey that celebrates teamwork and the ‘never give up’ spirit. Participants are encouraged to rally their teams, creating an atmosphere where every obstacle conquered is a triumph shared. This weekend promises not only extreme challenges but an unforgettable experience that transcends the ordinary.

Tough Mudder Classic is a 20+ obstacle, 15+ kilometre course; Tough Mudder Half (12+ obstacle, 5+ kilometre course) is for those seeking a shorter but no less demanding experience; Tough Mudder Infinity (Multiple laps of the punishing course) is only for the bravest of the brave; and Lidl 1 Mile Mudder is a specially tailored course for young Mudders.

Matthew Brookes, Managing Director of Tough Mudder, expressed his excitement, stating: “This is not just an event; it's a relentless assault on the senses, a gruelling test that will push participants to the limit.”

For more information go to www.toughmudder.co.uk/

