The Edward & Mrs Simpson Dinner

After many weeks of careful planning, the above dinner was a huge success. The Get Busy Living Centre was filled with 80 guests, many of whom were treated to a tour of the facilities by Centre Manager, Tony Bolton while guests mingled in the main building enjoying a glass or two of pink sparkling wine.

At 8pm, guests were ushered into the candlelit marquee where tables were set out with beautiful miniature arrangements of fresh flowers, created by local resident, Alison Smith, of the Hilltop Flower Garden.

Geordie Murphy, ex Ireland, British Lions, and Tigers Rugby player and coach, and now an ambassador working for the Foundation, delivered a fascinating insight into how the Get Busy Living Centre and the Foundation work. The MC, Alex Slack, invited guests to take part in a fun game of heads and tails. This ended in huge hilarity as the winner of the magnum of Taittinger was its donor, Fred Wilson. He magnanimously gave it back to be auctioned.

Guests were served a delicious three course meal including barbecued sirloin of beef, lovingly cooked by famous cricketer and now chef, Matthew Hoggard of Hoggy’s Grill, also a resident of Burrough on the Hill. It was a truly village affair, with potatoes cooked at the Stag and Hounds by chef Dominic, and the desserts made by friends of the village.

The evening’s main event was the talk on Edward & Mrs Simpson by royal historian and journalist, Caroline Aston, also a resident of Burrough and well known for her many broadcasts on the current royal family. However, one of her favourite subjects is the romance and life of Edward & Mrs Simpson and their connections with Burrough Court in Burrough on the Hill, where their love affair flourished. The assembled audience were riveted as she delivered her speech without any notes, with great attention to detail and with great humour.

After dinner, the raffle was drawn and Fred Wilson auctioned 10 items raising £2,780. All in all, it was a hugely successful evening. The event organisers, Jackie Bennett and Flo Batt, are delighted to have raised just over £6000 for the Matt Hampson Foundation and for the Burrough Church Restoration Fund.

