Cormac Boylan meets Katie Price (left) and Kerry Katona at their Melton Theatre show

I was one of the many who went along to Melton Theatre at the weekend to enjoy a show put on by two stars of the British showbiz world.

It was a near sell-out audience to hear two of the nation’s most recognisable reality stars – Katie Price and Kerry Katona – share stories of their turbulent pasts, enduring friendship, and determination to start anew.

Katie is a former model and star of shows such as ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ while Kerry is probably best known for singing in the chart-topping group, Atomic Kitten.

The duo, currently touring the UK, are offering fans an unfiltered glimpse into their lives: the highs of fame, the lows of financial ruin, and the laughter that has carried them through both.

The atmosphere was electric, with fans eager to ask questions and hear anecdotes that only Price and Katona could tell.

Despite the serious undertones of their discussion – particularly about their highly publicised bankruptcies – the event was far from sombre.

Both women approached the subject with remarkable candour, blending honesty with humour.

Katona, in particular, turned moments of adversity into comic relief, drawing bursts of laughter from the crowd.

Price balanced this with her trademark directness, tackling questions about the pressures of fame and the pitfalls of financial mismanagement.

The highlight of the evening, however, was the chemistry between the two stars.

Their friendship, forged through decades of shared experiences in the unforgiving world of show business, shone throughout.

The audience witnessed not just two celebrities on stage but two friends supporting one another, trading playful jabs and heartfelt compliments in equal measure.

During the evening, I had the chance to speak with Katie Price directly.

Conversation turned to her unforgettable appearance on BBC’s Top Gear, a moment she recalled with a smile.

The experience, she said, remains one of her favourites outside of her usual television roles – a chance to show a different side of herself.

In turn, I shared my own brush with television and radio presenting fame, recounting my recent appearance on Channel 4 show, First Dates.

Katie and Kerry were quick to laugh and engage, swapping notes on the quirks of reality TV stardom.

It was a surreal yet refreshing exchange – proof that even those who live much of their lives like me, Katie and Kerry in the public eye can still relate on a personal level.

Not only that, Katie and Kerry spoke about their time in the jungle on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

It also turned out that Kerry is a fan of Rod Stewart and we spoke about the time I met him and had a conversation with him in The Ritz.

I also had a chat with Katie and Kerry about Rolls-Royces and Bentleys as Katie has owned several Bentleys and I have owned a Bentley too.

Kerry currently owns a Lamborghini Urus but her dream car is a Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Ironic really as my two dream cars are a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Bentley Continental GT.

It was a brilliant evening for those who attended – another great event at our town theatre.