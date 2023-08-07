Melton MP Alicia Kearns with employees at the Freyssinet factory at Asfordby

Civil engineering company, Freyssinet, recently opened up a new manufacturing site at the Melton Commercial Park estate and has recruited more than 100 people to aid its work on the project, which will see rapid new services run between the North West and the South East, stopping at Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Freyssinet is working with HS2 on a number of stretches of the project with its joint-venture partners Tierra Armada, Roger Bullivant and Freyssinet International (FTB JV).

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have secured a significant contract to manufacture precast bridge segments for Balfour Beatty VINCI’s (BBV) section of the HS2 line.

Some of the huge precast beams being produced Freyssinet at Asfordby for HS2

Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, visited the factory to find out more. She said: “It was fascinating to visit Freyssinet and learn how our local manufacturing site is playing a significant role in building the largest infrastructure project in Europe, while also providing valuable employment opportunities to many members of our communities.

“The sheer size of these structures was extraordinary, and the precision and skill needed to produce them needs a talented team of engineers which was evident when meeting the team here.”

In less than a year, the site in Melton Commercial Park has been transformed from unused ground to a factory facility producing precast beams for HS2 bridges.