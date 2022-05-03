'That was the hardest thing I've ever done'

Mark Faulkner pictured at the end of his epic fundraising swim at Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton

Mark Faulkner was totally exhausted when he hauled himself out of the water on Sunday after splashing through 1,416 lengths, almost 14 hours after he started at 6am.

Mark, who is the son of Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner, raised £2,600 in aid of his dad’s adopted charity for his year in office, Young Lives vs Cancer.

He told the Melton Times afterwards: “I can honestly say this was the hardest thing I've ever done, physically and mentally.

Mark Faulkner, who swam the equivalent of the English Channel in the pool at Waterfield's Leisure Centre

“It got really painful in my shoulders, arms and neck.

"I was very tired and in a lot of pain at the end but pride and adrenaline meant I hid the pain well.

“I only slept for an hour that night due to the pain and I couldn't lift my arms the next morning.”

He said he was grateful to the Melton leisure centre for giving him a year’s free membership so he could train and staff members for their ‘amazing’ support and encouragement during the challenge.

Mark gave particular thanks to Cameron Young and Ryan Dustan for their support and providing refreshments at regular intervals and to relatives and friends who also cheered him on, including his wife, Georgina.