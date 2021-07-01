Terminal 1 skatepark set to close this month
Organisers of a skatepark and BMX track at Melton have announced it will close later this month.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:12 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:22 pm
Youngsters have been enjoying facilities at Terminal 1, at Melton Airfield, for a decade.
The venue, which is rider-owned, said: “It is with great regret to announce that after 10 years servicing the community we shall close our doors for the final time on Sunday July 11.
“All sessions until then are available to book online and Private Hire will still be available until July 31.”
The Melton Times is seeking further comment from Terminal 1 on its imminent closure.