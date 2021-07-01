Terminal 1 skatepark set to close this month

Director Kerry Lomas pictured with a new defibrillator at Terminal 1 skatepark in Melton back in 2017 EMN-210107-120617001

Youngsters have been enjoying facilities at Terminal 1, at Melton Airfield, for a decade.

The venue, which is rider-owned, said: “It is with great regret to announce that after 10 years servicing the community we shall close our doors for the final time on Sunday July 11.

“All sessions until then are available to book online and Private Hire will still be available until July 31.”