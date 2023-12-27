A fundraising tournament at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club will raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Players are now being sought for the event, which will be played at the town club after qualifiers at other local clubs around Leicestershire.

Matches will be played in a doubles format, both men and ladies with entry fee £20 per pair.

Deadline for entries is February 17 with the first qualifiers taking place from April 1 and these matches must be completed by June 30.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals will be played at the Melton club, at Melton Sports Village, on Sunday September 8, starting at 10am.

A fundraising raffle will be held on the day after the trophy presentation.

Email [email protected] to enter of to either sponsor the event or donate towards the prize raffle.