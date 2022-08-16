Tennis club to host fundraiser in memory of 'Sketch' Skerritt

Hamilton Tennis Club is hosting the fundraiser

Hamilton Tennis Club is organising the event, which starts with a 5km fun run at 11am, in which participants can run, walk or walk the dog, with medals for all finishers.

There will be plenty of family fun from noon, with a bouncy castle and slide, face painting, barbecue, cake, tombola and other stalls.

Local singer Darren Hall will provide some live music and there will also be a raffle with prizes kindly donated by local businesses.

Crew members from the county fire and rescue service will also be in attendance to demonstrate some of their skills.