Tennis club to host fundraiser in memory of 'Sketch' Skerritt
A Melton fundraiser on Sunday will support Cancer Research UK in memory of one of the town’s greatest ever footballers, Dave ‘Sketch’ Skerritt, who died earlier this year.
Hamilton Tennis Club is organising the event, which starts with a 5km fun run at 11am, in which participants can run, walk or walk the dog, with medals for all finishers.
There will be plenty of family fun from noon, with a bouncy castle and slide, face painting, barbecue, cake, tombola and other stalls.
Local singer Darren Hall will provide some live music and there will also be a raffle with prizes kindly donated by local businesses.
Crew members from the county fire and rescue service will also be in attendance to demonstrate some of their skills.
Click HERE to download entry forms for the fun run or just turn up on the day. Raffle prizes can also still be donated. Call Patrick on 07940 279165.