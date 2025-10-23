Council-owned properties in St John's Court in Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView

Council tenants in Melton have lodged formal complaints about the way they’ve been treated by the authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents living in St John’s Court and other borough council properties have contacted the Housing Ombudsman Service and the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) about a number of issues.

They allege that the council charged residents for services never provided, failed to lawfully consult with them and continued to demand full rent and service charges during the Covid lockdowns despite suspending communal and support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenants say the authority breached the Housing Act 1985 and the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985 and also didn’t follow guidelines in the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018, which demands that rented homes and communal areas remain safe and properly maintained.

Matthew Bland, tenant advocate for St John’s Court residents, commented: “We will not accept being charged for services that were never provided.

“This is about fairness, dignity, and respect for every tenant who deserves honesty and accountability from their landlord.”

In response, a spokesperson for Melton Borough Council said: “Melton Borough Council takes its responsibilities as a landlord seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We provide a range of opportunities for tenants to provide feedback and to raise complaints, and we engage with the Housing Ombudsman Service and the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) on any related matters as required.

“The council does not comment publicly on individual complaints.”

Tenants submitted their formal complaints to the Housing Ombudsman on October 17 and to the Regulator of Social Housing on October 31 and both will publish their verdict at a later date.