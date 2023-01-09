News you can trust since 1859
Teenager in hospital after collision with car in Melton street

A teenager was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Melton.

By Nick Rennie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 10:44am
Police were called to the incident
Emergency services were called to the scene, which happened at 3.18pm on Thursday, in St John’s Drive, in the town.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said officers responded to reports of the incident, stating: “The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian – a teenage boy – was taken to hospital as a precaution following the collision.

"No serious injuries have been reported.”