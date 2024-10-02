The cover for the order of service to celebrate the life of Claire Lomas

Tears were shed this afternoon (Wednesday) as we said goodbye to Claire Lomas MBE at a service at Melton Mowbray’s St Mary’s Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was great sadness for a remarkable woman who is gone too early at the age of 44 and for the adoring family she has left behind.

But more than anything there was an air of celebration for the life of someone who lived her best years following a life-changing horse riding accident which left her paralysed from the chest down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a steadfast determination that Claire will never be forgotten and she will continue to inspire people to believe that anything is possible in life whatever challenges they face.

Claire Lomas, who passed away aged 44 - a service was held today at St Mary's Church, Melton, to celebrate her life

As Karl Stimpson said in his eulogy: “Claire was more able than most able-bodied people.”

St Mary’s was packed for celebration of the life of Claire Lomas, which followed an earlier private family cremation.

Many are still coming to terms with Claire’s death, which happened on August 22 following an accident in the middle east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It brought to a tragic end a life which was truly inspirational.

Claire Lomas with husband Dan

Following her paralysis, Claire went on to raise £1million for charity with a series of amazing fundraisers, including that superhuman completion of the London Marathon in a robotic suit.

Her devastating disability never held her back – she met and married Dan and they had two daughters, Maisie and Chloe.

Karl, in his eulogy, described how the couple met on a dating website. Dan had messaged her but the website was then asking her to pay £20 to be able to reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was reluctant to pay initially but finally relented and as Karl said ‘it was the best investment she ever made’.

He read poignant tributes from Claire’s daughters and from Dan: “There are no words to lessen the pain and sadness. The hole you’ve left behind can never be filled.” The girls said they would always miss her hugs and cuddles on the sofa.

Dan described Claire as ‘an exceptional wife and an exceptional mother’.

Family friend, Ivor Vaughan, brought laughter to the service when he highlighted Claire’s forthright attitude to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mantra was always ‘let’s do it’, recalled Ivor. Even when he was tasked with flying Claire to her wedding at Oakham Castle and landing on a tiny space the size of three tennis courts.

On a skiing trip when Claire was using an adapted skiing device, she suffered what looked a very nasty fall. Ivor said he asked her if she was OK and she replied with a chuckle: ‘no, I think I’m paralysed’.

Former world class event rider Lucinda Green MBE attended the service and talked about how talented Claire had been as a cross country rider and how she had been close friends with her daughter.

There was a moving montage of photographs from Claire’s life set to the Josh Groban song, You Raise Me Up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service was taken by Rector of Melton, the Rev Dr Mary Barr, and hymns sung were All Things Bright and Beautiful and Lord of All Hopefulness.

The family had entered to music from Matilda the Musical, A Little Bit of Naughty.

And fittingly, for an inspiring woman who never gave up, the service ended with the Queen song, Don’t Stop Me Now.