News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Teams invited to take part in Melton’s It’s A Knockout

It’s A Knockout is coming to Melton Mowbray this weekend, based on the iconic TV show from the 1970s and 1980s where teams compete in a number of entertaining games.
By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST
Play Close Park in Melton MowbrayPlay Close Park in Melton Mowbray
Play Close Park in Melton Mowbray

The event is being organised in Play Close Park on Sunday September 3 by members of the Melton Mowbray Lions Club.

Teams are being invited to take part with all proceeds from the day going to local charities and organisations in the Melton area.

Each team must have between six and 10 members and all should be aged 16 or over.

Players will also be encouraged to gather sponsorship fund from from family members and friends.

Most Popular

There will be a total of eight fun games for teams to take part in, from 10am through to 5pm.

David Houghton, president of Melton Mowbray Lions Club, said: "We will also have a fun fair and lots of stalls for those who come along to watch.”

Call 0345 8332837 or email [email protected] to enter a team.

Related topics:Melton MowbrayMelton