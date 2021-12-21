Teacher sacked after attack on horse at hunt

A still from the video posted by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs showing a woman punching a horse in the head during a meeting of the Cottesmore Hunt EMN-211221-084030001

The incident involving Sarah Moulds was investigated by the RSPCA after disturbing video was circulated on social media by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs.

The footage, which was taken during a meeting of the Cottesmore Hunt at Sewstern in November, was widely condemned, with the RSPCA calling it ‘really upsetting’ and television wildlife presenter Chris Packham describing it as ‘horrific abuse’.

Mowbray Education Trust, which manages a number of schools in the Melton area, suspended Mrs Moulds while the incident was investigated.

And last night (Monday), chief operating officer, Paul Maddox, said: “I can confirm that Sarah Moulds’ employment with the Trust has been terminated.

“As a Trust we are committed to ensuring the best standard of education for all of our young people and we look forward to continuing this throughout the 2021/22 academic year and beyond.”

Mrs Moulds, who is a mother of young children, was said to have fled her home after receiving death threats in the aftermath of the incident, according to national newspaper reports.

The footage showed a horse running into the road before being forcibly restrained by a woman in riding clothes, who then kicks the animal in the chest before delivering several blows to its head and then being led into a horsebox.

The RSPCA has yet to announce the result of its probe into the allegations of animal cruelty.

Leicestershire Police said it was aware of the incident but that the RSPCA was leading on the investigation and officers would assist as required.