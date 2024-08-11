Taylor Swift performs on stage during the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in June (Picture: Gareth Cattermole) | Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans can watch her in concert in Melton Mowbray’s Play Close Park on a big LED screen.

It is free to attend the screening of the 2023 film, Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), on Saturday, August 24.

The ‘12 rated’ show begins at 4 pm and will run for two hours and 49 minutes.

This is the latest open air big screen event organised by Melton Mowbray Town Estate in Play Close Park this summer, following England matches in Euro 2024 and classic movies.

Swifties are invited to bring their friends and family, deckchairs, camping chairs, rugs, and cushions, and settled down to enjoy the music of the global megastar in the extended version of the 2023 box office smash.

There will also be refreshments available from The Melton Ice Cream Co kiosk and drinks from the MB Bars & Events stand to add to a wonderful evening of open-air cinema.