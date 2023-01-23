Latest Melton news

The first heat of Young Musician, is to take place on Saturday February 4, at Long Field Academy. starting at 10am.

It is open to singers or those who play any instrument aged 17 or younger.The winners of the three categories can be put forward to the next stage to compete against the best in the district covering Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire with the opportunity to make the nationwide final.

Entry to the first heat in Melton is free of charge and organisers welcome participants who want to take part.

This is one of the youth competitions Rotary put on hold during the Covid pandemic.