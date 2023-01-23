News you can trust since 1859
Talented youngsters invited to enter musician contest for Melton area

Talented young musicians in the Melton area are invited to enter a competition organised by the local Rotary club.

By Nick Rennie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:29pm
The first heat of Young Musician, is to take place on Saturday February 4, at Long Field Academy. starting at 10am.

It is open to singers or those who play any instrument aged 17 or younger.The winners of the three categories can be put forward to the next stage to compete against the best in the district covering Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire with the opportunity to make the nationwide final.

Entry to the first heat in Melton is free of charge and organisers welcome participants who want to take part.

This is one of the youth competitions Rotary put on hold during the Covid pandemic.

For further information and to get hold of an entry form, you can email [email protected] or alternatively call Alison Blythe on 01664 481997 or David Morris on 01572 345342.

