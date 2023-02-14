Overall local Young Rotary Musician winner, Harriet Devenyi, is presented with her shield by presidents Pam Posnett and Brenda Clayton

They were taking part in the first local heat of the Rotary Young Musician contest, which was held at the town’s Long Field Spencer Academy.

Entrants, who were placed in three categories according to their ages, and they each performed a wide variety of musical content to a very high standard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall winner was Harriet Devenyi, who also triumphed in the junior instrumentalist category playing a violin, was presented with the Rotary Young Musician Shield

Entrants in the junior section for the Melton heat of the Rotary Young Musician contest

The other winner in the junior section was vocalist, Bella Berville.

The winning intermediate instrumentalist was Baker Mbogo, playing saxophone, while Esme Buckle was top vocalist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, in the senior class, Joshua Davis won the instrumentalist category playing a French horn, while Heidi Wilbourn was the winning senior vocalist.

Alison Blythe, president of the Rotary Club of Melton, said: “I want to thank everyone who took part and helped.

Intermediate vocalist winner, Esme Buckle, sings in the Melton heat of the Rotary Young Musician contest

“It was good to see this competition reinstated in Melton Mowbray because it gives such a valuable platform to young musicians.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the entrants received certificates given by the presidents of the Rotary Clubs in Melton Mowbray and each class winner was presented with an individual trophy to keep.

Winners from each category go through to the District 1070 Final which will be held at Dixie Grammar School, Market Bosworth, in a few weeks.