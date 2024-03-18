Syston U3A members enjoy their Burlesque session

Syston and District U3A’s dance activity took place at the town’s community centre, when 15 curious, adventurous and fun loving members participated.

The dance group, Doe Demure, put the ladies through their paces and showed them different Burlesque styles, including ‘Cheesecake’, ‘French Maid’, ‘Classic’ and ‘Betty Boop’.

Organiser Jill Kempton-Hayes said: “All of us undertook to bump, grind, shimmy and bounce with a wink and a smile.

“Thank you to Doe Demure and all of those gloriously wonderful ladies – no men were brave enough – who chose to learn something new and have fun too.”

Among their previous activities was crazy golf with future planned events including glass fusion and enamelling jewellery.

New members are welcome if you have spare time, enjoy socialising, aren’t working full time and want some fun.