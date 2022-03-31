Swim sessions offered free to Melton carers

The swimming pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre EMN-220330-144457001

The gesture is being made by contractor Everyone Active, which operates Waterfield Leisure Centre for Melton Borough Council.

Free swimming will be offered throughout April to people aged 18 or over who look after a loved one or friend.

Joe Warren, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It is incredibly important that we play our part in keeping all sections of the community active.

“We appreciate the vital role that carers perform in Leicestershire and want to support them in looking after their physical health and mental wellbeing.

“We hope as many carers as possible will take advantage of the free swim sessions and that they enjoy getting active at Waterfield.”

Everyone Active work in partnership with Voluntary Action South Leicestershire (VASL) on the Support for Carers scheme.

The April free swim offer - which is available for public, lane and family swimming at the Dalby Road centre - is part of Carers UK’s first Carers Active April campaign.

Holders of the VASL Carers Passport can take advantage of the offer.

The campaign is being launched to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity and to provide carers with opportunities to exercise.