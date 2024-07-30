Summer sailing schools for youngsters
Leicestershire and Rutland Youth Sailing Association (LRYSA), based at the John Merricks Lake in Watermead Country Park, Syston, are running summer sailing courses for youngsters.
The five-day courses, which are for both beginners and for children already able to sail who would like to take their skills to the next level, run from August 5 to 9 and August 19 to 23.
The courses cost £195 and are for children and young people aged eight to 18.
Call Jill on 01455 619347 or Nicki on 079 7001 3428.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.