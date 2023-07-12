There was plenty to enjoy for all the family at the Dove Cottage Day Hospice summer fete

Dove Cottage Day Hospice, which is based at Stathern, had to rearrange its big fundraiser for Sunday after heavy rain forced a postponement earlier this year.

Crowds converged on the grounds of Stathern Lodge, opposite the hospice, to enjoy lots of family fun.

The event hosted a fun dog show, local bands, an arts and crafts market, plus all sorts of family attractions, games and rides.

The annual fun day is a popular event in the local community’s calendar, and raises vital funds for the hospice’s care services.

Dan Smeeton, Dove’s manager, said: “We were thrilled with the amount of people who came along to our fete and feedback from the day has been amazing.

"Thank you to everyone who came along to support us – the money raised will be put to very good use at the hospice, creating a supportive and social environment for our guests.”

On the day, about 1,000 people were treated to an animal roadshow, ‘meet the horses’ with Legacy Clydesdales, bargains at a jumble sale and ‘have a go’ archery, as well as much more.

All money raised will go to providing day care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses, such as cancer, heart failure or a respiratory disorder.

The Vale of Belvoir hospice also provides dementia and bereavement support.

