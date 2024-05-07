Stunning show performed by Melton students
Melton’s IGNITE Performing Arts degree students recently performed their final show ‘The Village’, in collaboration with Temper Theatre.
The performance by SMB College Group’s third year degree students was the fifth show with Temper, which has been working with the college since 2017.
This year’s collaborative project, which came from a 20-day project, was based on the book of the same name by Caroline Mitchell - a thriller about a shocking disappearance and the village that has conspired to keep the truth buried.