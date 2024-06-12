One of the new lambs delivered at SMB College Group's Brooksby campus farm

The team at SMB College Group’s Brooksby campus are celebrating a successful lambing and calving season, welcoming over 220 new lambs and 13 calves to the college’s own Hall Farm.

Agriculture students get involved with every part of the lambing and calving process, from nutrition and feeding of the in-lamb ewe and new born lambs, to castration, tail docking and numbering of lambs before turnout.

Students also have the opportunity to get involved with the safe delivery of new born lambs through observation and assistance.

Around 15 primary schools also visited the campus for a tour of the farm this Spring, giving them the opportunity to not only meet the animals but to learn about how things work on a real-life working farm, incorporating a number of exciting elements including visits to see the livestock, wildlife walks, and learning all about arable agriculture.

James Fryer, director of farm and grounds at SMB College Group, said: “Despite the unusually cold and wet weather for the season, our agriculture students and farm team have worked hard to ensure that everything went off without a hitch, with some fantastic learning opportunities along the way for a wide range of students – from agriculture to countryside management, animal studies to equine.

“We’re proud of the fact that we’re able to get so many college, secondary school and primary school students involved with the lambing process every year, and we’re pleased to have welcomed so many healthy new animals during the 2024 season.”

SMB College Group has a long heritage of teaching the next generation of farmers and land-based professionals, with the Brooksby Campus becoming an agricultural college shortly after the end of World War Two.

Recent developments and projects on the farm have included a focus on regenerative agriculture and agroforestry, with the aim of preparing the next generation of students to be knowledgeable voices in this exciting and ever-evolving industry.

