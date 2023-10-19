News you can trust since 1859
Students enjoy Thailand trip

A group of students from Melton’s Long Field Spencer Academy have been enjoying an educational trip to Thailand.
By Nick Rennie
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
Long Field students at the elephant sanctuary in ThailandLong Field students at the elephant sanctuary in Thailand
Long Field students at the elephant sanctuary in Thailand

The party arrived at Phuket International Airport on Sunday October 15.

They had a day at the beach before heading to an elephant sanctuary.

Here the students enjoyed getting close to the elephants and washing them.

Students and the teachers accompanying them have been using local ingredients to cook evening meals each day.

They have encountered some rainstorms, as expected in a tropical climate.

