Stuart Broad shortlisted for coveted BBC sports award
The 37-year-old retired from cricket in the summer after a glorious career which started at Melton Mowbray’s Egerton Park Cricket Club.
Stuart has been recognised after a dramatic end to his Test career with England when he took the final Australian wicket to seal a 2-2 Ashes draw at the Oval after hitting a six with his last batting stroke earlier in the game.
He took 604 wickets for his country, the second most by any England bowler and the fifth highest by any Test bowler.
Also shortlisted for the BBC award are jockey Frankie Dettori, footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory McIlroy.
