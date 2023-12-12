Stuart Broad has been shortlisted for the coveted BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, which will be announced and presented on Tuesday (December 19).

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Stuart Broad of England walks out to bat in his last test match, after announcing his retirement from cricket yesterday prior to Day Four of the LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Kia Oval on July 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old retired from cricket in the summer after a glorious career which started at Melton Mowbray’s Egerton Park Cricket Club.

Stuart has been recognised after a dramatic end to his Test career with England when he took the final Australian wicket to seal a 2-2 Ashes draw at the Oval after hitting a six with his last batting stroke earlier in the game.

He took 604 wickets for his country, the second most by any England bowler and the fifth highest by any Test bowler.

Also shortlisted for the BBC award are jockey Frankie Dettori, footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory McIlroy.