Struggling families offered £90 cash boost over summer holidays

The county council is again running a school meal voucher scheme for around 14,000 eligible children so their parents and carers can buy £15 worth of food per week for the six week-long summer break which starts this week.

The scheme is being funded with through the council’s Household Support Fund (HSF) from £3.6 million of Department of Work and Pension money.

Schools and early years settings have already started issuing vouchers to eligible families.

County council lead member for resources, Councillor Lee Breckon, said: “Everywhere you look it is obvious that vulnerable people in Leicestershire are feeling the bite of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We, as a council, cannot control some of the major economic factors pushing up costs but we are in a position to help families who may be finding things harder than others.

“We’re continuing with our long-standing free school meal vouchers which we know make a huge difference to families who struggle to put food on the table during the holidays and we recognise six weeks is a long time to be without the support they rely on in term time – so we’re stepping in with the £15-a-week offer again.”

Further support for families is also available this summer through the county council.

County council deputy leader and cabinet member for children and families, Councillor Deborah Taylor, said: “We’re also working with our partners Active Together to deliver our Summer 2022 Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, Leicestershire Holidays Together, which will provide free holiday clubs for children living in Leicestershire who are eligible for free school meals.”

The sessions will take place at venues across the county, run by schools, voluntary and community organisations, childcare providers and sports clubs.

Children and young people can access up to 16 holiday club sessions over the summer – totally free of charge.