Strongmen thrill crowds at Melton's first Power in the Park event

The tyre flip race at Power in the Park

Large crowds gathered in the Play Close park to watch contestants compete on a variety of strength and fitness challenges, such as deadlifting a car, towing a truck and flipping a massive tyre.

There was a great atmosphere in the park with lots of stands set up selling a range of goods and serving food and drink to the many families who attended.

Organiser Lee Freer, who is also chair of Melton BID, was one of those who took on the power activities, which entertained the crowd for several hours.

Scott Lansdowne, the overall winner of the first Power in the Park event, takes part in the tyre flipping race against the clock

Afterwards, he told the Melton Times: "For the town of Melton this was an amazing event.

"This year has been good to see an increased number of events in the town showing some return to normality from the pandemic and we were thrilled with how it turned out.

"We had some fantastic local businesses in attendance and we have already received a great amount of positive feedback.

"This was a really family-orientated day and seeing so many families in attendance was really positive.

The scene in Play Close during Power in the Park with the stands and children's entertainment

"To say the competitors put on a show was an understatement, seeing the winner lift the car deadlift an impressive 31 times was something special to see.”

Scott Lansdowne, a former professional heavyweight boxer, won the overall Power in the Park title with 53 points, just edging out Scott Taylor by a point.

The other placings were: 3 Finley Wright 45 points, 4 Harry Cank 45, 5 Stu Rowe 41.5, 6 Kyul Thurley 32.5, 7 Darren Long 28.5, 8 Lee Freer 26, 9 Fraser Mann 25, 10 Alex Riley 24.5, 11 Chris Harris 22.

Co-organiser and power contestant, Fraser Mann, owner of Steelyard Gym and Fitness, said: “The event went better then expected, we had an amazing crowd and all who took part thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Organiser and competitor Lee Freer (right) prepares to take part in the tyre flip race at Melton's first Power in the Park event

"We had great feedback and this event will be back next year, bigger and better.

"Anyone who would like to train for next year can contact us at the gym.”

Sponsors were: Steel Yard Gym & Fitness, Melton BID, Cotswold Wills, The Grange Garden Centre & Restaurant, Sign Right Creative, Xplosive Ape,

Davies Salvage Car Breakers, DVS Commercials, William Hercocks.

