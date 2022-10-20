Scalford Road, Melton, close to the junction with Brockington Road, where the six-week road closure will come in tomorrow IMAGE GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Leicestershire County Council has agreed to a temporary traffic regulation order on Scalford Road, between the turns for Brockington Road and Holwell Lane.

County Hall say the closure is needed enable highway works to be carried out by Bloor Homes close to its new housing estate.