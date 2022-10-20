Stretch of Scalford Road to be closed for six weeks
Melton drivers are being warned about delays when a stretch of road near John Ferneley College is closed for six weeks from tomorrow (Friday).
By Nick Rennie
11 minutes ago
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 6:03pm
Leicestershire County Council has agreed to a temporary traffic regulation order on Scalford Road, between the turns for Brockington Road and Holwell Lane.
County Hall say the closure is needed enable highway works to be carried out by Bloor Homes close to its new housing estate.
There will be a one-way system in operation around Scalford village to minimise traffic disruption.