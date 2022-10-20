News you can trust since 1859

Stretch of Scalford Road to be closed for six weeks

Melton drivers are being warned about delays when a stretch of road near John Ferneley College is closed for six weeks from tomorrow (Friday).

By Nick Rennie
Scalford Road, Melton, close to the junction with Brockington Road, where the six-week road closure will come in tomorrow IMAGE GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Leicestershire County Council has agreed to a temporary traffic regulation order on Scalford Road, between the turns for Brockington Road and Holwell Lane.

County Hall say the closure is needed enable highway works to be carried out by Bloor Homes close to its new housing estate.

There will be a one-way system in operation around Scalford village to minimise traffic disruption.

