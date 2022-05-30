Street parties in the Melton area for the Platinum Jubilee

Activities are set to go ahead throughout the extended bank holiday period from Thursday through to Sunday.
Street parties and picnics (where indicated) have been organised in the following towns and villages in the Melton borough, charnwood district and Rutland.
THURSDAY:
Syston (College Road) 10am-3pm.
FRIDAY:
Asfordby (Houghton Close) noon-midnight;
Old Dalby (Main Road) 3-8pm;
Wymondham (Main Street) noon-midnight;
Syston (Hungarton Drive) 1-7pm.
SATURDAY:
Asfordby (Riverside Walk) noon-10pm;
Rearsby (Church Leys Avenue) 6pm-midnight;
Bottesford (Grantham Road) 3-11pm;
Melton (Craven Street) noon-10pm
Asfordby (Loughborough Road) 2-7pm;
Burton Lazars (New Road) 10am-8pm
East Goscote (village hall/The Plough), picnic, 2-7pm;
Bottesford (Albert Street) noon-midnight.
SUNDAY:
East Goscote (Saddlers Close) 11am-6pm;
Eaton (community park, Main Street) picnic noon-6pm;
Wymeswold (The Stockwell) 2-5pm;
Queniborough (Main Street) 12.30-4pm;
Saltby (Main Street) noon-4pm;
Melton (Kirby Lane) noon-6pm;
Rotherby (Main Street) noon-8pm;
Grimston (Shoby Lane) 11am-5pm;
Nether Broughton (Chapel Lane) until 8pm;
Syston (Goodes Avenue) 1-10.30pm;
Thorpe Arnold (Lag Lane) 1-6pm;
Syston (Belvoir Drive) noon-9pm;
Somerby (Manor Farmhouse Green, jubilee lunch, noon-4pm;
Melton (Clark Drive) until 10pm;
Queniborough (Rupert Crescent) 1-5pm;
Kirby Bellars (Hunters Rise) 10am-8pm;
East Goscote (Thatchers Corner) 2-6pm
Twyford (Recreation Ground), picnic, 2-4pm;
Melton (Cambridge Avenue) noon-8pm;
Plungar (Church Lane) noon-6pm;
East Goscote (Watergate) noon-6.30pm.
Melton (Galsworthy Crescent) noon-10pm;
Knossington (Main Street) until 10pm.
Melton (Needham Close) 1-6pm
Redmile (Main Street) 3-8pm.
