Street food Friday event returns to Melton

There will also a be a display of classic cars in the Market Place and a performance of live rock music from Dark Lightning to keep everyone entertained.

On the Sunday, August 7, it will be the next vintage craft market in the town centre, with more beautiful old cars, market stalls and live music and dancing in the Market Place.Both events have plenty to enjoy for people of all ages and should once again prove to be a shot in the arm for the local economy with so many businesses struggling in the current climate. Support them if you can.