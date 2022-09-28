Street entertainers cause a real buzz in Melton town centre

Street entertainers thrill the crowds at Melton Madness festival

Arts Fresco returned to the town centre after a successful debut last year to offer up a remarkable range of zany acts as part of Melton Madness.

It went so well that preparations are already in place to do it all again next year.

Shelagh Core, manager of the Melton BID team, which aims to stimulate business and tourism initiatives in the town, told the Melton Times: “The event again drew a great audience throughout the day and we’re excited to be working again with Arts Fresco to create another fantastic event for 2023.”

Melton cafe owner Nigel Keep with some of the street entertainers who thrilled the crowds at the Melton Madness festival

The festival represents one of the largest free street arts events in the country with a programme of lively, engaging and often anarchic street entertainment.

It takes place in Market Harborough every year and Melton is now firmly established as another regular venue.

Mrs Core said: “I think the most popular of the acts were Garaghty and Thom, which drew a large crowd on High Street and Los Skanson, the family of musical Mediterranean waiters, who were hilarious and caused chaos wherever they went.

“All of the acts were fantastic though and they added a great atmosphere to the town, drawing crowds and interacting with the businesses and visitors.”

Debbie Longley-Brown, the artistic director for Melton Madness, promised they would be ‘pushing the boundaries a little further with some slightly more outrageous acts’ this year and she certainly delivered.