Stray cat and four kittens rescued by Melton business and local pet charity

The stray cat and two of her kittens, who have been rescued after surviving in a town centre garden

Staff members at Oldham Marsh Page Flavell Solicitors first spotted the vulnerable animals in their car park and they became worried for their safety.

The cat and all the kittens were eventually rescued by a volunteer at Harvey’s Army, which specialises in reuniting pets with their owners, who has given them a safe, temporary home.

Jessica Coley, who works at the solicitors, told the Melton Times: “It took a few days to realise there were four kittens, plus mum, as they were so scared and they ran as soon as you went near them.

The stray cat and kittens rescued by a Melton business and pet charity

“We were all so worried about them with the bad weather and the road just behind our garden on to Leicester Street.”

The kittens had been surviving in the bushes behind the solicitors through their mum catching birds and finding other food for them

Jessica added: “I got the help of Amy Falkner, who volunteers for Harvey's Army, who spent three days rescuing them all.

“We believe the mother cat, who is almost a kitten herself, may have been abandoned as she is not chipped but knew straight away how to use a litter tray.

“Amy does this completely voluntarily, with the help of Harvey's Army and some cat rescue charities.”

Jessica has started a collection at her office for donations and cat supplies to assist Amy in looking after the cat family.