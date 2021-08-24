Stapleford miniature steam train event promises family fun

A photo from a previous Stapleford Miniature Railway and Steam Rally - the event is on again this Bank Holiday weekend EMN-210824-090905001

The event which attracts crowds from far and wide, has not been held for two years due to the pandemic.

There will three steam locomotives running and a vintage and a vintage diesel engine, with trains going out from 10am each day.

Among the other attractions at the event, in the grounds of Stapleford Park, will be traction engines, fairground organs, trade stands and exhibits.

There will be a licensed bar and food served too.

Adults pay £5 with children getting in for £3, under-fives are free.

Camping and caravan stays on site cost £40 for the three days.