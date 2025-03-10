Staff at Melton supermarket recognised on International Women's Day
The work of female members of staff at a Melton Mowbray supermarket was recognised on Saturday to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Employees at Tesco’s, off Thorpe Road, were honoured as part of the annual event, which highlights the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
The store’s community champion, Becky Woodcock, said: “All our female colleagues are feeling thoroughly empowered.
"We dressed up in purple and wore purple flowers in our hair. We were treated to a beautiful cake and each colleague received a bunch of flowers.”