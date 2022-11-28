The Melton Christmas tree festival last year PHOTO PHIL BALDING

More than 200 trees, submitted by members of local organisations, businesses, emergency services, schools and youth groups, will be twinkling throughout the town’s iconic historic building.

The festival opens to the public on Friday and runs through until next Tuesday after Thursday’s preview evening.

Advertisement

Adults will be charged £2.50 with accompanied children getting in free at the popular event, which is in its 20th year.

Last year's Melton Christmas tree festival PHOTO PHIL BALDING

The festival opens each day at 10am and visitors are asked to bring cash for the entry fee and any refreshments they might like to buy in the church as there will not be alternative payment options.

Last entry on Friday and Monday is 8pm, on Saturday it is 3.30pm and on Sunday 4pm. The festival closes at 4pm next Tuesday with last entry at 3pm.

Advertisement

It all begins with Thursday’s preview evening at 7.30pm. Tickets for this, which will be available on the night, are £5 each and will include cheese, wine, mince pies and a slice of Christmas cake.

There will also be a chance to sing carols at two special services during the festival.

Advertisement

A ‘Carols amongst the Trees Service’ is on Saturday, starting at 5pm, while, on Sunday, the Hathern Band will be playing in church at 6pm before leading the singing at a ‘Carols of Praise amongst the Trees’ at 6.30pm.