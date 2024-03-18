Holwell Sports FC's Welby Road HQ - the club was formerly known as Holwell Works FC until the 1980s

The Holwell Works Football Club was formed in 1902 and the bowls club 15 years later – both are still thriving today but they no longer have a connection with the works.

Holwell Sports FC today play in the United Counties League and are firmly established as one of the top teams in the Melton area.

While Holwell Sports Bowls Club operate nearby with members celebrating their centenary seven years ago.

Holwell Sports Bowls Club, which was originally linked to the Holwell Works plant when it was founded in 1917

The planned closure of the Saint-Gobain PAM UK Holwell Works site will not effect the sport clubs’ futures.

Heather Taylor, secretary of Holwell Sports FC, said: “Holwell Sports FC has not been linked with the works since the 1980s when the French company took over, so the closure will not have any impact on us.”

The club is currently fundraising for new floodlights which are set to be installed on April 29 – call 07910 879919 if you would like to donate towards them.

Sue Lemon, the secretary at Holwell Sports Bowls Club, said: “We do not expect any impact on our bowling Club due to the closure.