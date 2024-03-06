Jade England with Gloster Boy

The 21-year-old will now represent the UK at a major tetrathlon competition, which involves four different disciplines – air pistol shooting, running, swimming, and horse-riding over a cross country course.

Teams from the USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Republic of Ireland will also be involved this summer.

Selection for the UK international teams was based on previous competition performances and a three-day trial at the Bath pentathlon centre.

Jade was selected as one of 10 girls on the team after coming through the trial contest in shooting, running, swimming, strength and conditioning, plus riding an unknown horse over a one-mile course, and an interview.

Her swimming skills were honed over her long association with Melton Mowbray Swimming Club, which joined at the age of seven.

Jade is also a member of the Quorn Pony Club and did her first open tetrathlon championship aged 16, when she won the youngest competitor award.

Jade has been placed in the top six individually at the both the senior regionals and the UK championships.

Last summer, she was on the winning England team at the senior regionals and the winning open girls team at the championships, riding Gloster Boy, a 20-year-old Connemara.

He is one of the smallest horses competing at open level, and Jade and Gloster Boy are the only horse and rider combination to have achieved maximum points at both senior regionals and championships in 2022 and 2023.