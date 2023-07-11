Spectacular skydiving event lights up skies above Langar PHOTO GARY WAINWRIGHT

Around 80 skilled flyers from as far afield as America, Canada and Australia, including world record holders, gold medallists and world-class coaches, converged on Skydive Langar to create shapes by flying the parachutes in close proximity and attached to one another.

The event was the first of its kind in the UK and one of only a few canopy formation events held around the world.

As well as attracting people to the skydiving centre, it welcomed visitors to local restaurants, pubs and accommodation in the Vale of Belvoir.

Josh Carratt, operations manager at Skydive Langar and participant in the so-called Proper Dink event, said: “It’s been a great event for us at Skydive Langar and a way for us to showcase our drop zone to many visitors who have come from around the UK and across the world.

“One of the cool things about canopy formations is that they’re easy to see from the ground, so it’s been fun for those people not taking part to watch and enjoy the displays.”

Skydive Langar regularly welcomes visitors, including tandem skydivers, people learning to skydive and many hobby jumpers who come from across the country.

It is based at Langar Airfield and has been operating there since 1977.

Anyone wishing to experience skydiving for themselves can book a tandem skydive for £260 at weekends or £230 during the week, or choose an AFF course to learn to skydive.