Spectacular skydiving event lights up the skies above Langar

There was a splash of colour in the skies above Langar when skydivers took part in an international canopy formation event.
By Nick Rennie
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST
Spectacular skydiving event lights up skies above Langar PHOTO GARY WAINWRIGHTSpectacular skydiving event lights up skies above Langar PHOTO GARY WAINWRIGHT
Spectacular skydiving event lights up skies above Langar PHOTO GARY WAINWRIGHT

Around 80 skilled flyers from as far afield as America, Canada and Australia, including world record holders, gold medallists and world-class coaches, converged on Skydive Langar to create shapes by flying the parachutes in close proximity and attached to one another.

The event was the first of its kind in the UK and one of only a few canopy formation events held around the world.

As well as attracting people to the skydiving centre, it welcomed visitors to local restaurants, pubs and accommodation in the Vale of Belvoir.

Spectacular skydiving event lights up skies above Langar PHOTO GARY WAINWRIGHTSpectacular skydiving event lights up skies above Langar PHOTO GARY WAINWRIGHT
Spectacular skydiving event lights up skies above Langar PHOTO GARY WAINWRIGHT


Josh Carratt, operations manager at Skydive Langar and participant in the so-called Proper Dink event, said: “It’s been a great event for us at Skydive Langar and a way for us to showcase our drop zone to many visitors who have come from around the UK and across the world.

“One of the cool things about canopy formations is that they’re easy to see from the ground, so it’s been fun for those people not taking part to watch and enjoy the displays.”

Skydive Langar regularly welcomes visitors, including tandem skydivers, people learning to skydive and many hobby jumpers who come from across the country.

It is based at Langar Airfield and has been operating there since 1977.

Anyone wishing to experience skydiving for themselves can book a tandem skydive for £260 at weekends or £230 during the week, or choose an AFF course to learn to skydive.

Click HERE for details or call them on 01949 860878.

Related topics:AustraliaCanada