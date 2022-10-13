Spectacular Halloween and fireworks event planned in Melton park

The fancy dress contest at a previous town estate Halloween event PHOTO Derek Whitehouse

The event, organised by Melton Mowbray Town Estate, is on Saturday October 29, and promises great family entertainment.

Revellers will be rubbing shoulders with vampires, ghouls, ghosts and other ghastly apparitions for an evening of fun and amusements crowned by a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.

There will be plenty of scary characters milling around the town parks, as they bid for the title of best dressed spook in the popular fancy dress competition.

The fireworks at a previous town estate bonfire night

The first, second and third-placed horrors will all receive prizes after judging at 7.15pm, just before the fireworks begin.

A significant bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm ahead of the spectacular display of whizz bangs, with traditional amusements set up to add to the atmosphere.