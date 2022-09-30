Spectacular aerial views of Melton in new documentary film
Spectacular aerial views of Melton Mowbray can be enjoyed in a new documentary about the town.
By Nick Rennie
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:08 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:08 pm
The 42-minute film – Melton Mowbray 21 Years into the 21st Century – is being premiered at charity screenings at the town’s St Mary’s Church on Tuesday October 18.The free screenings are at 2.30pm and 7pm with collections at both to raise funds for St Mary’s and for the LOROS charity.
The movie starts with an ‘historical jaunt’ through the town before looking at people, events and places.