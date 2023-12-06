News you can trust since 1859
Special night for Waltham Scottish country dancers

St Andrew’s Day was celebrated in style by members of the Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Dec 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 17:25 GMT
They visited one of their founder members – the group started 60 years ago – at the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham.

Members danced reels, jigs and strathspeys as onlookers enjoyed clapping their hands and tapping their toes in time with the lively music.

Many of them joined other local dancers from Grantham and Newark and danced at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham.

