St Andrew’s Day was celebrated in style by members of the Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group.

They visited one of their founder members – the group started 60 years ago – at the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham.

Members danced reels, jigs and strathspeys as onlookers enjoyed clapping their hands and tapping their toes in time with the lively music.