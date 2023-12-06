Special night for Waltham Scottish country dancers
St Andrew’s Day was celebrated in style by members of the Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group.
They visited one of their founder members – the group started 60 years ago – at the Royal Windsor Care Home in Grantham.
Members danced reels, jigs and strathspeys as onlookers enjoyed clapping their hands and tapping their toes in time with the lively music.
Many of them joined other local dancers from Grantham and Newark and danced at the Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham.