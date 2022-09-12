Special musical tribute to The Queen at Melton church
There will be a special musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Melton’s St Mary’s Church tomorrow (Tuesday).
Prayers and reflections will also be taken at the event, at 1pm.The tribute will be led by the Rev Brian McAvoy, with director of music at St Mary's, James Gutteridge, playing the Sir Malcolm Sargent Memorial Organ.The event will replace the scheduled organ recital, which was due to be given by Darren Williams, director of music at Doncaster Minster.A book of condolence for Her Majesty is available to sign inside St Mary's this week for parishioners to pay their respects to Her Majesty, who died on Thursday.
The book can be signed in at the following times this week:Tomorrow - 10am until 2pm;Wednesday - 10am until 2pm;Thursday - 10am until noon;Friday - 10am until 4pm.
The flag at the historic church is flying at half-mast as a mark of respect to The Queen.