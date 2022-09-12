Special musical tribute to The Queen at Melton church

Prayers and reflections will also be taken at the event, at 1pm.The tribute will be led by the Rev Brian McAvoy, with director of music at St Mary's, James Gutteridge, playing the Sir Malcolm Sargent Memorial Organ.The event will replace the scheduled organ recital, which was due to be given by Darren Williams, director of music at Doncaster Minster.A book of condolence for Her Majesty is available to sign inside St Mary's this week for parishioners to pay their respects to Her Majesty, who died on Thursday.