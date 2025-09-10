Melton Theatre, which is hosting the Melton Mowbray Services and Support Open Day tomorrow (September 11)

A special event is being held in Melton Mowbray tomorrow (Thursday) for local people of working age who are looking to upskill, re-train, or discuss lifestyle and welfare issues.

It’s being organised by the team at Access All Areas training CIC, at Melton Theatre – it’s a free-to-attend drop-in session with exhibitors and advisors from various service organisations from across Leicestershire.

The Services and Support Open Day runs from 10.30am to 3pm and attendees can find out about the range of support and training courses which are available for adults in the Melton area.

Representatives will be on hand to discuss employment, qualifications, and volunteering.

There will also be specialist organisations that can address lifestyle concerns and choices, alcohol and substance control and recovery, therapy, and personal welfare.

Training director, Mark Frisby, said: “September is often considered back to school month.

"It is a time when people of all ages review their options, and think about new career goals, life plans and upskilling.

"I am delighted that we will be joined by such a wealth of service and support provision.

"This year is especially exciting; we will introduce organisations that offer self-employment advice for Melton residents.

"There will also be a range of opportunities aimed at adults looking to improve their skills for employment and increase their opportunities.”

Access All Areas (CIC), which is supported by the Department for Work and Pensions, is an independent employment and training service based in Melton Mowbray town centre.

The team has been serving the community for over 10 years, providing employment advice, careers guidance, and welfare support.

The company comprises of therapists, educationalists, and careers professionals.

They are joining forces with Melton Theatre to host the Services and Support Open Day.

The event aims to attract people of working age that are looking to upskill, re-train, or discuss lifestyle and welfare issues.

The aim of the event is to highlight the support services available for people to re-engage with employment and rediscover independence.

Special thanks have been given by Access All Areas (CIC) to Melton Theatre and Loughborough College Group for their continued support.