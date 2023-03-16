Latest Melton Council news

Here For Melton: Community Support and Information Day for Residents is at the borough council’s Parkside offices from 2pm to 7pm.

Council teams and partners will be available to provide advice, support and assistance.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win prizes provided by local businesses, such as Twinlakes passes, tickets to The Regal cinema, swim and gym passes to Waterfield Leisure Centre, food hampers, refill packs from A Little Less Waste.

The event is free and there will also be several activities for both adults and children to get involved with, along with items to take away and refreshments available throughout the day.