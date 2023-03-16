Special community support day
Residents of the Melton borough can get advice and support on issues such as energy efficiency, recycling, budgeting, fire safety, rising costs of living and physical and mental health at a special event today (Thursday).
Here For Melton: Community Support and Information Day for Residents is at the borough council’s Parkside offices from 2pm to 7pm.
Council teams and partners will be available to provide advice, support and assistance.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to win prizes provided by local businesses, such as Twinlakes passes, tickets to The Regal cinema, swim and gym passes to Waterfield Leisure Centre, food hampers, refill packs from A Little Less Waste.
The event is free and there will also be several activities for both adults and children to get involved with, along with items to take away and refreshments available throughout the day.
Cllr Malise Graham, portfolio holder for people and communities said: "If you would like more information or help please do come along.”