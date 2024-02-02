An aerial image of Melton Mowbray showing the borough council offices and St Mary's Church

A reorganisation of local government led to Melton Borough Council being launched on April 1 1974, amalgamating the former Melton Mowbray Urban and Melton and Belvoir Rural Districts.

Back then, there were just under 39,000 people living in the borough and latest census (2021) shows the population has now risen to 53,000.

The council is keen to mark its milestone by making a time capsule, including a photo booklet of the best selfie images taken by residents in places of meaning within the borough for future generations to enjoy.

One of the most attractive areas of the Melton borough - the Vale of Belvoir

The capsule will also include a Millennium Quilt created by local women around the year 2000 – it is made up of multiple stitched squares which each depict a significant aspect of Melton.

It was initially hung at the former council offices on Nottingham Road but after the building burned down it found a temporary new home at the visitor centre at Melton Country Park.

The council is keen to showcase the quilt again as a slightly smaller replica, printed as a photo on canvas, with the quilt going into the time capsule.

The new canvas display will be unveiled and the capsule sealed at a ceremony with Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, next month.

Councillor Helen Cliff, member for Sysonby ward, has been working on this initiative alongside the creators of the quilt.

She said: “This quilt is an important piece of Melton's history that symbolises the turn of the millennium.

"The 50th anniversary of the council provides a perfect opportunity to create a selfie photo book memory for the archive time capsule to share with future generations.

"It will be fantastic to celebrate the people and places who have a positive impact on the place we call home.

“This is an excellent opportunity for residents and community groups to showcase the value of the borough's places.

"I expect these places will vary in profile, reflecting the diversity of our community and would encourage everyone to get involved and submit their selfies.”

The selfie competition will be held throughout this month, with submissions accepted up to March 1.

The five categories for entries are ages 0-7, 8-12 13-17, 18-plus and also groups for photos that include more than one person in – a couple, a family or a community group or class.

Email [email protected] with your picture to enter the competition and you can also submit your picture through Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #MyMeltonSelfie and tagging Melton Borough Council in your post.

By submitting your photo, you are giving the council permission to use the photo, in the photobook and for social media purposes.

If you are under 18 you need to have permission of a parent or guardian and if you are submitting a photograph that contains anyone else under the age of 18, you need to make sure you have the permission from the parent or guardian prior to entering the competition.