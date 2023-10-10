The VITA Health Group team which will be visiting Melton's Market Place on Saturday to offer mental health support

The eye-catching NHS ‘Making People Better Bus’ has visited communities throughout the county as part of the campaign and representatives will be available on it, in Market Place, from 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

Visitors to the service will be able to get one-on-one advice in response to the growing prevalence of mental health disorders in the UK, triggered particularly by the pandemic and the pressures of the cost of living crisis.

The tour is timed to coincide with World Mental Health Day today (Tuesday), which aims to raise awareness and prompt people to support those in need.

From the bus, a team of mental health professionals from Vita Health Group - the organisation that provides the NHS Talking Therapies Service in LLR - will provide a safe and confidential environment for people to chat about their mental health.

People who live in the region can pre-book or drop-in for quick consultations and referrals on the bus – the average wait for a referral with the LLR NHS Talking Therapies service is normally 10 days.

In addition, anyone with a question about mental health - whether it be their own or someone else’s – is invited to hop on and speak to the experts.

Principal clinical lead for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland NHS Talking Therapies service, Brendan Street, said: “Unfortunately, mental ill health is common.

"Yet many people still find it difficult to talk about, fear being judged, or are unaware that their difficulties can be helped.

"As a result, this can prevent people from accessing support. Our experienced, and friendly, mental health team will be on board the bus to discuss worries, answer questions and support people in a safe and judgement-free space.

"Taking care of mental health is a journey and we’re here to support people every step of the way.”

Since April 2021, Vita Health Group has received more than 69,000 patient referrals, and has treated almost 57,000 patients, via the LLR NHS Talking Therapies service.

This year, alone, the healthcare provider has received nearly 20,000 referrals and has treated more than 18,200 new patients.