Social group enjoys boat trip with cream tea

A social group for isolated, elderly people have enjoyed a special treat, cruising around Rutland Water in a boat while enjoying a delicious cream tea.
By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Members of Re-engage enjoying their trip on the Rutland Belle at Rutland WaterMembers of Re-engage enjoying their trip on the Rutland Belle at Rutland Water
Members of Re-engage enjoying their trip on the Rutland Belle at Rutland Water

The event, on the Rutland Belle, was organised by Melton organisation, Re-engage, which helps older people get out more and reconnect with other people.

The trip was paid for from a £500 donation from The Ragdale Hall Spa Community Chest, in which the Melton Times partnered with the spa.

Email [email protected] to volunteer or to join the group.

