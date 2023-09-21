Social group enjoys boat trip with cream tea
A social group for isolated, elderly people have enjoyed a special treat, cruising around Rutland Water in a boat while enjoying a delicious cream tea.
By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
The event, on the Rutland Belle, was organised by Melton organisation, Re-engage, which helps older people get out more and reconnect with other people.
The trip was paid for from a £500 donation from The Ragdale Hall Spa Community Chest, in which the Melton Times partnered with the spa.
Email [email protected] to volunteer or to join the group.