Sleigh tours set to start around Melton and a chance to make a video call to Santa

Melton firefighters collecting with their Trumpton fire engine before last year's fundraising tours with Santa

The first Trumpton tour will take place on Tuesday in the Ankle Hill, Victoria Street and Gloucester Avenue neighbourhoods in the town.

Santa will be aboard the popular children’s storybook train for further trips around Melton and Asfordby through until Thursday December 22, starting each evening at 6pm.

Check out the official Trumpton Melton Facebook page for more details on when they will be visiting your area.

Collections will be made en route, and online, with all proceeds being donated to worthy local causes.

Trumpton and Santa will also be outside town supermarkets on select days – Morrisons (December 17), Tesco (December 22) and Sainsbury’s (December 23).

Santa will also be touring the area with members of Melton Mowbray and District Round Table, starting in Wymondham tomorrow evening (Thursday), and then Asfordby Village, Hill and Valley on Saturday.

Check the Melton Mowbray Round Table Facebook page for information on when the tour is visiting your area.

Tours are scheduled through to December 20, with a visit to Whissendine.

The group’s chairman, Ian Cullen, said: "We are keen to support local food banks, mental health charities and local schools.

"Any donation, big or small, will make a big difference this Christmas."

Melton Aurora Rotary Club is giving local children and their parents an opportunity to speak to Santa on a video call – they can call him between December 12 and 16, between 5pm and 7pm.