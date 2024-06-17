Skydiver Dan Guest on his way to setting a new British record at LangarPHOTO Jacek Roszak

A skydiver has set a new British record by completing an incredible 60 jumps in a day from the skies over Langar.

Dan Guest (32) jumped once every 11 minutes on average from an altitude of 3,500ft after working extensively with instructors at the Skydive Langar centre beforehand.

The record was particularly sweet for Dan as it was previously held by his dad, Andy, who managed 50 back in 2022.

Reflecting on his achievement, Dan said: “It was hard work but also a lot of fun.

Skydiver Dan Guest celebrates setting a new British record with his support team at Skydive LangarIMAGE Jacek Roszak

"The most jumps I’ve ever done before in one day is 17 so this was quite different.

"It felt like a long day but also passed quickly at the same time; from 8.30am, it was go go go and everyone worked together so well to make it happen for us.

"We’re very grateful to Skydive Langar and the whole team there for helping us achieve this ambitious goal.”

Dan is a multiple national champion in skydiving and has represented Great Britain at a number of world level events.

Skydiver Dan Guest sets a new British record at LangarIMAGE Jacek Roszak

Having grown up around the sport, he has also been able to jump with his brother, his mum and his dad Andy.

Andy (66) commented: “Anyone that has seen us play table tennis against each other would have seen the intense fast games we have, clearly showing the rivalry between us. So it came as little surprise to me when he told me about his record attempt.”

The team used a dedicated Cessna 206 aircraft which operates alongside the centre’s normal skydiving programme, albeit landing in a separate area and with their own team of parachute packers.

Josh Carratt, drop zone manager at Skydive Langar, added: “It’s was a pleasure for us to host the record attempt, which presented a number of challenges and considerations for us to work through with the team.

"We’ve hosted a wide array of skydiving records at our airfield over the years, though this is the first attempt at the most individual jumps in a day.