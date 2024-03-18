Activities at the Vale of Belvoir Easter holidays scheme

The activity days, for youngsters aged six to 12, are run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust for four days - Tuesday to Friday, April 2 to 5 - at Belvoir Cricket Ground, at Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, archery, orienteering, tri-golf, basketball, short tennis, hockey, dodgeball, rounders, base hide and seek and games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cost for each child is £30 per day – it runs from 9am to 3pm, with drop-off from 8.45am – or £100 to attend all four days.

Email [email protected] for more information and a registration form.

Numbers are strictly limited for the sessions so places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust aims to inspire children to lead healthy active lives through sport and countryside education.