There are still places available for a multi-sports scheme in the Vale of Belvoir during the Easter holidays.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:02 GMT
Activities at the Vale of Belvoir Easter holidays scheme

The activity days, for youngsters aged six to 12, are run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust for four days - Tuesday to Friday, April 2 to 5 - at Belvoir Cricket Ground, at Knipton.

Activities will include cricket skills and games, archery, orienteering, tri-golf, basketball, short tennis, hockey, dodgeball, rounders, base hide and seek and games.

The cost for each child is £30 per day – it runs from 9am to 3pm, with drop-off from 8.45am – or £100 to attend all four days.

Email [email protected] for more information and a registration form.

Numbers are strictly limited for the sessions so places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust aims to inspire children to lead healthy active lives through sport and countryside education.

Click HERE to learn more about the trust.

